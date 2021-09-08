Hotel Owner Gets Glimmer Of Hope In Virus Coverage Fight

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. escaped most coverage under a virus exclusion for losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to one owner's hotels nationwide, but a Connecticut state judge, in an analogy-filled ruling, allowed the owner to proceed with the suit as to its Louisiana property. Bayou State law doesn't allow for the virus exclusion, Judge Thomas Moukawsher held Tuesday, turning his attention to whether New Castle Hotels LLC could show "direct physical loss of or damage to" the Louisiana property. For now, Judge Moukawsher said "it would be wrong to rush" a ruling on that question, which he noted has been...

