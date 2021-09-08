SEC Says Crypto Startup Sold $18M In Useless Tokens

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man illegally sold $18 million in unregistered securities in the form of a useless crypto coin, then gave himself a bonus and bought a house in the Cayman Islands, the SEC alleged Wednesday. Steven K. Sprague convinced more than 7,200 people to purchase his RvT token between June 2017 and September 2017 — without registering with the SEC or providing required disclosures to investors, according to a civil complaint unsealed in Massachusetts federal court. Sprague, 58, claimed the offering would capitalize a tech company he was building called Rivetz, which aimed to use the tokens for identity authentication, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS