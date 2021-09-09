Sacramento Teachers File Calif. OSHA Complaint Over COVID

By Melissa Angell (September 9, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Sacramento City Teachers Association lodged a complaint with California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleging that the school district mishandled a COVID-19 breakout at an elementary school and accusing the district of encouraging staff members to report to work even if they had symptoms. The union said in the complaint, filed Tuesday, that the school district failed to respond appropriately to a COVID-19 outbreak at the New Joseph Bonnheim Community Charter School, an elementary school that teaches students from kindergarten through sixth grade. "Citing the staff shortage due to the COVID-19 positive cases, the district has encouraged Bonnheim teachers exhibiting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS