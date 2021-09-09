CFPB Says LendUp Misled Customers Despite Consent Order

By Elise Hansen (September 9, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hit LendUp Loans with a court action alleging the online lender used false promises to lure consumers into repeated borrowing, violating a 2016 consent order about deceptive marketing practices. Oakland, California-based LendUp Loans LLC didn't always deliver the promised benefits to repeat customers, the CFPB told a California federal court Wednesday. LendUp's website marketed a program called the LendUp Ladder, in which borrowers who made timely payments and took the company's financial education courses could apply for larger loans with lower interest rates. But according to the complaint, that wasn't always the case. "In fact, many...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS