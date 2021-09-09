Former Asst. US Atty Joins McCarter As Partner In Boston

By Adrian Cruz (September 9, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP added a Boston-based prosecutor who has spent decades serving in federal and state government including a 17-year stint working as a United States assistant district attorney as a partner in its government investigations and white collar practice, the firm announced. Glenn A. MacKinlay joined McCarter & English at the start of September after having spent nearly three decades working in various federal government roles, including a recent stint serving as chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Organized Crime and Gang Section. MacKinlay told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to make the move to private practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS