Golden Corral Served Defeat In COVID-19 Coverage Dispute

By Eli Flesch (September 9, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Golden Corral restaurant chain lost its suit seeking pandemic-related insurance coverage after a North Carolina federal judge ruled that the chain didn't show it suffered the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its $50 million policy with a Chubb unit. U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III on Wednesday said Golden Corral didn't allege tangible damage to its properties that would qualify it for coverage under its policy with Illinois Union Insurance Co. He also said the chain didn't show how the coronavirus created conditions preventing access to its properties that would warrant coverage. Golden Corral's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS