Jury Hands CR Bard A Win In Ohio Hernia Mesh Bellwether

By Mike Curley (September 9, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal jury has given C.R. Bard Inc. and its subsidiary Davol Inc. a win in the first bellwether over allegations that its Ventralight ST hernia mesh is defective, finding no liability on the companies' part for injuries a man says he sustained as a result of those alleged defects. After three hours of deliberation on Wednesday, the jury found in Bard and Davol's favor on all of Steven Johns' claims against them, including negligence claims for failure to warn and design defect and product liability claims for failure to warn and design defect, as well as breach of express...

