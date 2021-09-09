Gov't Weighs New Pensions Reporting Rules For UK Trustees

Law360, London (September 9, 2021, 12:10 PM BST) -- The government has said it wants pension plans trustees to inform the U.K.'s retirement savings watchdog about a wider range of circumstances or developments that could have an impact on the funding of schemes. The Department for Work and Pensions launched a consultation on Wednesday on a range of new "notifiable events" that will require managers of retirement schemes to report to The Pensions Regulator. The additional reporting requirements form part of a package of measures, designed to help the regulator identify early threats to the long-term savings of employees. "These draft regulations … equip The Pensions Regulator with powers to be sighted on specific...

