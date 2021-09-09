UK Gov't Ends Creditor Enforcement Protection For Biz

Law360, London (September 9, 2021, 12:03 PM BST) -- The government said on Thursday that it will end in October a COVID-19 relief measure that protects companies from enforcement action by creditors but will bring into play targeted measures to support small businesses seeking to get back on their feet after the pandemic. The Insolvency Service said that the government will end temporary insolvency relief measures, which were introduced under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, on Oct. 1. The government introduced the law in March 2020 to give companies hit by the coronavirus crisis some breathing space. The rules were initially due to expire in June 2021 but were...

