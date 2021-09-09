UK Failed To Stop €2.7B Customs Fraud, ECJ Advocate Says

By Christopher Crosby (September 9, 2021, 3:35 PM BST) -- Britain should repay Brussels at least €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion) for failing to prevent Chinese gangs from running a massive tax fraud on imported goods, a legal adviser urged the European Union's top court Thursday. The British government should be held liable for failing to stop Chinese goods from flooding the European market, the European Commission has determined. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The European Court of Justice should hold the British government liable over its admitted failure to prevent Chinese goods from flooding the market between 2011 and 2017, Advocate General Priit Pikamäe said. The non-binding opinion encouraged the EU's highest court...

