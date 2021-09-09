Pensions Watchdog Boosts Enforcement To Pre-COVID Levels

Law360, London (September 9, 2021, 2:24 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said on Thursday that it has pushed the use of its enforcement powers back up to levels last seen before the start of the coronavirus pandemic as the watchdog revealed it has issued more than 77,000 notices to companies for regulatory breaches in the first six months of the year. The pensions watchdog said the number of notices, which are issued to businesses as warnings for failing to automatically enroll employees to staff pension schemes or to help maintain pension contributions, increased from 41,400 for the period between July and December 2020. The 77,032 figure in the period...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS