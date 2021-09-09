Cooley, Davis Polk Rep $1.6B E-Commerce Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (September 9, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT) -- The company behind e-commerce business Pharmapacks, advised by Cooley, said Thursday it's going public with blank-check company and Davis Polk & Wardwell client Highland Transcend, in a deal giving the combined entity a pro forma enterprise value of $1.55 billion. New York-based Packable said in a statement with Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. that the deal sees it enter a new phase of growth as it continues to operate in the third-party space with other online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Target. "This is an incredibly exciting time for our team, and we are thrilled to partner with Highland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS