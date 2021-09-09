Texas Panel Ends Lecturer's Retaliation Suit Against UT Dallas

By Katie Buehler (September 9, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate panel said a former University of Texas at Dallas lecturer didn't back up with evidence his claim that he was fired in retaliation for reporting allegations that his supervisor had sexually harassed female research assistants. In a 2-1 decision, the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas said a lower court wrongly rebuffed the university's argument that governmental immunity protected it from the lawsuit and said the claims should have been dismissed. The retaliation suit brought by Richard J. Addante could only waive the school's governmental immunity if Addante stated a claim for conduct that actually violates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS