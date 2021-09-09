Australian Enforcer Has Issues With Plagiarism Detection Deal

By Matthew Perlman (September 9, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Australia's competition enforcer said it has preliminary concerns that Turnitin's planned purchase of Ouriginal, which would combine two of the three main providers of plagiarism prevention software to universities in the country, would reduce competition in the already concentrated market. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement Thursday that the merger would further consolidate the market for software tools that help identify plagiarism in student assignments. ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said that Turnitin is by far the largest provider of this kind of software to Australian universities. But, he said, some stakeholders already see Ouriginal as a cheaper and more...

