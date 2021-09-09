Justices Eye Prisoner's Religious Rights During Execution

By Jimmy Hoover (September 9, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- After confronting several similar cases on a last-minute basis, the U.S. Supreme Court has finally agreed to fully consider the First Amendment religious rights of death row inmates in the case of a Texas prisoner seeking to have his pastor touch and pray aloud with him during his execution. The court on Wednesday evening blocked the planned Sept. 8 execution of Texas inmate John H. Ramirez, who was sentenced to death for a 2004 murder. Setting the case for an October or November hearing, the justices agreed to consider Ramirez's arguments that the Constitution's free exercise clause along with a religious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS