Ill. House OKs $700M Nuclear Bailout In Clean Energy Bill

By Celeste Bott (September 9, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Illinois House lawmakers have passed a comprehensive clean energy bill that would shutter most coal plants in the Prairie State by 2030 and provide a nearly $700 million bailout to Exelon, just days before the energy giant has threatened to close down one of its nuclear plants. Debate over the bill went into late Thursday night after the measure cleared a key Illinois House committee Thursday morning, and the full chamber sent it to the state Senate on an 83-33 vote. "With the passage of this comprehensive energy proposal, Illinois is on the path to a greener future that prioritizes a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS