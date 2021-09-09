Ill. Lawmakers Take Up $700M Nuclear Bailout Proposal

By Celeste Bott (September 9, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A comprehensive clean energy bill that would shutter most coal plants in the Prairie State by 2030 and provide a nearly $700 million bailout to Exelon cleared a key Illinois House committee Thursday morning, with the full chamber taking up the bill just days before the energy giant has threatened to close down one of its nuclear plants. Exelon has previously warned state lawmakers that it would shut down its nuclear plants in Byron and Dresden, Illinois, without the $694 million in subsidies laid out in the energy package that it says it needs to stay competitive amid the state's push...

