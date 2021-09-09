Stokoe Drags Dechert, Ex-Partner Into UAE Spying Row

By Christopher Crosby (September 9, 2021, 7:09 PM BST) -- A boutique white-collar law firm roped Dechert LLP and its former head of corporate crime into its lawsuit Thursday, leveling allegations that the Big Law firm ordered the theft of confidential information in connection with a former United Arab Emirates investment official's suing it for torture. High Court Judge Rowena Collins Rice approved Stokoe Partnership Solicitors' bid to add Dechert and Neil Gerrard to its lawsuit claiming it was targeted for representing Karam al-Sadeq, a former official at a UAE investment fund who has accused three Dechert partners of violating his rights while he was held prisoner in the Gulf state on fraud charges....

