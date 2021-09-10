Cannabis Bill Roundup: Calif. Passes Sweeping Hemp Bill

By Sam Reisman (September 10, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A controversial California bill to regulate hemp and CBD products passed both chambers of the state legislature this week, while cannabis policy experts warned about the potential for regulatory chaos if federal lawmakers don't tweak their proposal to end prohibition. The passage of California A.B. 45 this week was celebrated by the national industry group U.S. Hemp Roundtable as a legislative victory and the culmination of a three-year battle to regulate CBD in the country's most populous state. "After more than three years of stops and starts and difficult negotiations, the era of CBD prohibition in California will soon be over,"...

