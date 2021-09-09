Groupon Investor Seeks To File Sealed Suit Against Execs

By Katryna Perera (September 9, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Groupon investor has asked a Delaware federal judge for permission to file his verified stockholder derivative action complaint against Groupon officers under seal since it contains documents he received from the company that it claims includes "nonpublic, confidential, proprietary, or commercially sensitive information." Groupon's current Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas, its former CEO Richard Williams and multiple board members are named as defendants in the case. Frankel's complaint purports securities law violations, breaches of fiduciary duty, waste of corporate assets and unjust enrichment claims, according to the motion. Specifics of the allegations are unclear, as well as how Frankel or Groupon...

