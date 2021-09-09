SIFMA Wants More Time To Give SEC 'Gamification' Input

By Al Barbarino (September 9, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's 30-day deadline on its recent request for public comments on the so-called gamification of trading is not enough time given the "complexity and scale" of the request, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. In a letter to the agency on Tuesday, SIFMA associate general counsel Kevin M. Carroll asked the agency to extend the deadline to respond by an additional 30 days, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1. "Commenters cannot reasonably be expected to provide meaningful responses to the commission in 30 days," Carroll wrote. The SEC announced Aug. 27 that it...

