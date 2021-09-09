DOJ Sues To Block 'Clearly Unconstitutional' Texas Abortion Law

By Katie Buehler (September 9, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas on Thursday over the state's "clearly unconstitutional" law that prohibits abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and allows individuals to sue abortion providers and women who have the procedure. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit on Thursday to block the enforcement of a new Texas law that bans most abortions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit that the federal government is seeking a declaratory judgment finding the law invalid under the Constitution's Supremacy Clause and that it is preempted...

