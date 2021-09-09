SEC Fines NJ Adviser $400K Over High Mutual Fund Fees

By Al Barbarino (September 9, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ordered a New Jersey-based investment adviser to disgorge nearly $400,000 on Thursday, claiming that the firm failed to get the best mutual fund prices for clients by selecting funds that reduced the firm's costs instead. Paradigm Wealth Advisory LLC failed to disclose investment selection practices that put clients in higher-cost mutual funds than were otherwise available, inadequately disclosed the cost-cutting conflicts of interest, and also inaccurately described how the firm calculated advisory fees for certain clients, according to the order. "Paradigm routinely selected higher-cost Class A shares instead of lower cost mutual fund share classes...

