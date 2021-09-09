Del. Federal Judge Tosses Medical Cream Maker's FCA Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (September 9, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- An apparent lack of false claims has snuffed out a Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc. False Claims Act suit accusing a competitor of making bogus assertions about a competing, lower-priced topical cream, with a federal judge in Delaware finding that Sabella never plausibly alleged any misleading acts. Third Circuit Court Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting as a district court judge, noted in his dismissal opinion that he gave Sebela an opportunity in early May to amend its suit and salvage its case against TruPharma LLC after dismissing the original complaint for the same reasons cited in his decision on Wednesday. Both companies produce prescription-strength,...

