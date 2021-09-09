Digital Bank Varo Lands $510M To Spur Customer Growth

By Elise Hansen (September 9, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- All-digital bank Varo Bank on Thursday said it raised $510 million in a funding round to attract new customers and invest in its technology, roughly a year after obtaining the first federal bank charter given to a consumer financial technology company. California-headquartered Varo Bank NA said the funding round was oversubscribed and featured support from over a dozen investors. The latest injection brings Varo's total funding to $992 million and gives it a $2.5 billion valuation, a company representative told Law360. Varo obtained a federal bank charter last year, making it the first financial technology company of its kind to do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS