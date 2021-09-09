CFTC's Berkovitz Says He's Stepping Down Next Month

By Jon Hill (September 9, 2021, 1:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Dan Berkovitz said Thursday that he plans to step down from the agency in just over a month, leaving the five-member derivatives regulator with a skeleton crew of two commissioners. Berkovitz, a Democrat, announced that he will depart on Oct. 15 after three years at the agency. Appointed by President Donald Trump, Berkovitz could legally have continued to serve as a commissioner until April 2023. "To every thing there is a season, and now is a time for me to turn to other challenges," Berkovitz said in a statement. Berkovitz is the second commissioner to...

