Wilson Sonsini, Sidley Lead Box To Win In Proxy Fight

By Benjamin Horney (September 9, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Box Inc., advised by Wilson Sonsini and Sidley Austin LLP, has prevailed in its proxy battle against activist investment firm Starboard Value LP, the cloud content management platform provider said Thursday, with stockholders voting to reelect all three of the company's own nominees to its board of directors. The outcome of the vote represents a major victory for Box, which has been dealing with scrutiny from Starboard since 2019. Starboard, one of the most prolific activists in the world, has mounted successful proxy campaigns against the likes of agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva Inc. and health records giant Cerner Corp....

