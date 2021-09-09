FDA Delays On Juul, Orders Other E-Cigs Off Market

By Emily Field (September 9, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered tens of thousands of e-cigarettes off the market, but delayed making a decision on industry giant Juul, the agency said on Thursday. The FDA said it had rejected almost 950,000 flavored vaping products because their premarket applications didn't include sufficient evidence that their benefit to adult smokers outweighed the public health risk of youth use of e-cigarettes. The agency said it had reviewed applications for more than 6.5 million vaping products over the past year in order to meet a court-ordered deadline for Thursday. "However, there's more work to be done to complete...

