11th Circ. Nixes Emory Doctor's Race Bias Suit

By Brett Barrouquere (September 9, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday said a former Emory University radiation oncology resident from Ghana failed to provide evidence that he was let go from the position because of his race and African descent. In an unpublished opinion, the judges said Dr. Derick Okwan's claims that the school's Clinical Competence Committee considered an allegedly racist statement by a patient against him and that a trial judge improperly considered statements from the committee don't hold water. The ruling upholds a trial judge's decision in the Northern District of Georgia. "In sum, although there is a great deal of evidence suggesting that Dr....

