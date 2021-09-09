SEC Panel Endorses Tougher Regs On SPACs, Insider Trading

By Tom Zanki (September 9, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advisory committee on Thursday endorsed rule changes that would increase disclosure regarding special purpose acquisition companies and rein in insider trading plans applying to corporate executives. The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee's non-binding recommendations will proceed to the full commission, where action appears likely given that the agency has listed both matters as rulemaking priorities. Two SEC commissioners attended the start of Tuesday's meeting and expressed support for the committee's actions, including Chairman Gary Gensler. "I agree with your assessment that we can do more to strengthen SPAC disclosures, especially around dilution," Gensler told the committee....

