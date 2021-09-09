China Tariff Collections Will Resume During Court Challenge

By Alex Lawson (September 9, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the collection of tariffs on scores of Chinese products to resume as usual Wednesday after the government agreed to issue refunds if importers' challenge of the levies is successful. A CIT panel blocked U.S. Customs and Border Protection from finalizing its collection of the duties — a process known as "liquidation" — as cases brought by 6,700 importers against the tariffs wind their way through the court. But deliberations over how to administer the injunction dragged on for months, with the government ultimately concluding that it did not have the resources to hold potentially...

