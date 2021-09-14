Gunderson Dettmer Snags Former Orrick IP Licensing Atty

By Adrian Cruz (September 14, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley-based Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP has added a former Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe attorney with a focus on intellectual property licensing and technology as a partner, the firm has announced. Timothy D. Greene joined Gunderson Dettmer after spending the past eight years with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to join the firm because of its focus on venture-backed companies. He noted that at many firms, venture capital is only one specialty, but at Gunderson, it's the firm's focus, which leads to everybody operating under similar circumstances and mindsets....

