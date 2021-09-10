Fla. Judge Recommends $600K In Fees For Commodores Suit

By Matt Perez (September 10, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Thursday recommended a court award of more than $600,000 in fees and costs to attorneys at Trenam Kemker for their representation of the remaining members of the Commodores in their more than six-year trademark battle against former lead guitarist Thomas McClary. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gregory J. Kelly recommended that McClary and his company Fifth Avenue Entertainment LLC pay $602,618.67 in attorney fees and $4,560.56 in costs. The final amount is a reduction from the $700,719.38 and $12,628.81 in attorney fees and costs, respectively, that Commodores Entertainment Corporation initially sought. The trademark suit encompassed a preliminary and permanent...

