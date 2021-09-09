Inside Box's Successful Campaign To Stave Off Starboard

By Benjamin Horney (September 9, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of cloud content management provider Box "decisively" reelected the company's existing directors on Thursday, capping off a two-year saga and dealing activist investment firm Starboard Value a disappointing proxy contest loss. Starboard Value LP has had its sights set on Box Inc. for roughly two years, with the activist first publicly revealing a stake of 7.5% in the company back in September 2019 via a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In the time since, the two sides have battled back and forth over Box's direction and growth, as well as whether the company's existing board was making...

