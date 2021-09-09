Dish Seeks Testing Sites To Prep For Open-Radio Wireless

By Christopher Cole (September 9, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Dish's wireless division has asked the Federal Communications Commission to temporarily authorize its use of two spectrum licenses owned by another company so it can test open radio technology for next-generation mobile broadband service. In a letter Wednesday to the FCC, Dish Wireless LLC sought special temporary authority, or STA, to use portions of the 600-megahertz band the commission currently licenses to Bluewater Wireless II LLP, saying it already has Bluewater's consent. The special use would last 90 days and conclude by the end of this year. Dish is hoping to use the band to test wireless equipment that would be compliant with...

