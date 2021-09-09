Dems Float $5B Clean Energy Bill With $500M For Tribes

By Andrew Westney (September 9, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic congresswomen are backing a bill that would provide $5 billion to help states and tribes leave fossil fuels behind in favor of clean energy, including $500 million specifically targeted to tribes. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., and Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., introduced the Just Transition for Energy Communities Act on Tuesday to "provide resources to help state and tribal governments that are reliant on fossil fuel development, production and utilization to diversify and grow their economies," according to a statement from the representatives Wednesday. "Our move towards clean energy is a critical step in saving our planet, but we can't...

