Former Mass. Pol's 'Shady' Dealings Merit 18 Mos., Feds Say

By Chris Villani (September 10, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts representative who served as the vice chair of the state House Ethics Committee should spend 18 months in prison for stealing campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, lying to banks to secure loans and filing false tax returns, federal prosecutors argued Thursday. In a colorful narrative, prosecutors described how David Nangle, a Lowell Democrat, collected a $17,000 bribe from a business owner in exchange for tacking on an amendment to a bill that would create millions of dollars in tax credits for developers in Boston's Seaport District. Nangle, the government wrote, was defiant when fielding questions from...

