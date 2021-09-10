DHS Inspector General Sees Lukewarm ICE Virus Management

By Lauren Berg (September 10, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General reported this week that while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has implemented some protective measures against the spread of COVID-19, the agency's response is "still a work in progress, even after a full year." ICE has successfully implemented enhanced clearing practices and access to protective equipment in its facilities, but it hasn't been as successful at making sure immigrant detainees wear masks and practice social distancing nor has it been consistent about testing both detainees and staff, according to a Sept. 7 OIG report. The agency has also been able to...

