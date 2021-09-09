Full 1st Circ. Won't Weigh Removal Relief For Venezuelan Man

By Melissa Angell (September 9, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A majority of the First Circuit's judges declined on Wednesday to rehear a request for deportation relief from a Venezuelan man who said he was forced to smuggle drugs into the U.S., with one judge writing in her dissent that the full panel's decision not to rehear the case is a "dangerously slippery slope." Although the panel denied Luis Elias Sanabria Morales' petition for a full panel rehearing and determined that the immigration courts had done enough analysis-wise, U.S. Circuit Judge Ojetta Rogeriee Thompson wrote in her dissent that her "colleagues' opinion okays the immigration agencies' misapplication of the law in...

