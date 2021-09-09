Objector Attys Get $1.5M After 9th Circ. Hagens Berman Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (September 9, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday awarded an objector's counsel $1.5 million in fees after they helped convince the Ninth Circuit to throw out Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's $47.8 million fee award for work securing $205 million in optical disk drive price-fixing settlements. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg granted objector Conner Erwin's request for $1.5 million in attorney fees for his counsel Bandas Law Firm PC and Lang Hanigan & Carvalho LLP. The judge also agreed with Erwin that the amount should be deducted from Hagens Berman's $31 million fee award, and not the class settlement...

