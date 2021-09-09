PTAB Grills Unified Patents On Prior Art In Wireless IP Dispute

By Britain Eakin (September 9, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge pressed an attorney for Unified Patents LLC on Thursday on whether a printed publication qualifies as prior art in its challenge to a 2BCom LLC wireless communications patent, suggesting at times its evidence fell short. A three-judge panel was weighing whether an article referred to as Nüsser — published in a six-volume set for a fall 2000 conference held by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers — was publicly accessible to skilled artisans. In order for a printed publication to qualify as prior art, a patent challenger must show that skilled artisans could have...

