DC Fed. Judge Orders State Dept. To Move On Diversity Visas

By Jennifer Doherty (September 9, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Thursday blocked a U.S. State Department policy that gave diversity visas lower priority, directing the government to "undertake good-faith efforts" to process the 2021 visa lottery cohort before a Sept. 30 deadline. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's order covered four related diversity visa suits representing tens of thousands of foreign nationals and their dependents who won the chance to relocate permanently to the U.S. in fiscal year 2021, only to find their hopes dashed first by a Trump administration bar to entry, and then by the State Department's deprioritization of their cases. With the fiscal year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS