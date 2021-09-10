GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (September 10, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Apple won on all but one key claim in Epic Games' antitrust action against it, although the tech giant may have to give up some fat commissions on app sales, and Wells Fargo was penalized $250 million over the bank's home loan program miscues. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Apple Beats Monopoly Claim, But Must Drop Steering Rules Apple beat back most of Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit Friday, with a California federal judge declaring that the iPhone maker is not a monopolist in the mobile gaming transactions market...

