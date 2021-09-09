Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Suspicious' Judge Unsure of SEC's Crypto Claim In IPro Case

By Craig Clough (September 9, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday he is skeptical about granting summary judgment in its favor on a claim that a purveyor of online instructional materials offered an unregistered security, saying perhaps the government thinks the case is too weak for trial.

U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald told the government during a remote hearing that it is asking him to ignore a lot of potential factual disputes in its motion for partial summary judgment against Daniel Pacheco, the owner of now-defunct IPro and its related "PRO Currency," a cryptocurrency offered to customers who purchased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!