'Suspicious' Judge Unsure of SEC's Crypto Claim In IPro Case

By Craig Clough (September 9, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday he is skeptical about granting summary judgment in its favor on a claim that a purveyor of online instructional materials offered an unregistered security, saying perhaps the government thinks the case is too weak for trial. U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald told the government during a remote hearing that it is asking him to ignore a lot of potential factual disputes in its motion for partial summary judgment against Daniel Pacheco, the owner of now-defunct IPro and its related "PRO Currency," a cryptocurrency offered to customers who purchased...

