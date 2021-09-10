Sanctions Sought Against State Farm In 15-Year Katrina Suit

By Eli Flesch (September 10, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi family involved in a 15-year suit against State Farm over allegations the insurer mischaracterized wind damage claims after Hurricane Katrina asked a federal court to sanction the carrier and its attorneys over what they called frivolous motions. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. dragged out the discovery process for months by petitioning the court with arbitration requests that were destined to fail, Cori and Kerri Rigsby told the Mississippi federal court overseeing their legal saga. The Rigsbys asked on Thursday that State Farm and its counsel pay for the costs of litigating the motions, which they described as being...

