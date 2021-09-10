New Montana Laws Suppress Youth Vote, Groups Say

By Lauren Berg (September 10, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A group of organizations that encourage young people to get involved in politics said three new Montana laws created in response to the "bogeyman of voter fraud" suppress the youth vote, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Montana state court. Montana has seen record-breaking levels of young people voting since 2014, but this year Montana passed a "cocktail of voter suppression measures" that disproportionately affect young voters, according to the complaint filed by civic organizations Montana Youth Action, Forward Montana Foundation and Montana Public Interest Research Group. "The laws at issue here were passed for no reason other than the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS