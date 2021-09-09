NRA Members' Intervention In AG Suit Fails, Lacking Numbers

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 9, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A New York State judge Thursday denied an initial attempt by two NRA members to intervene in a bid to oust accused executives and preserve their organization from dissolution by the New York attorney general, dismissing the effort for being about 250,000 members shy of the requisite number for standing. New York State Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen told counsel for Francis Tait and Mario Aguirre that they lacked the backing of 5% of the 5 million member National Rifle Association membership required to intervene in the attorney general's law enforcement action. Justice Cohen did offer to find a way...

