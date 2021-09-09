BREAKING: Endo Strikes $50M Opioid Deal In NY Amid Trial Tumult

By Jeff Overley (September 9, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals late Thursday announced a $50 million settlement to exit a New York opioid trial that has been thrown into disarray amid allegations the drugmaker and its Arnold & Porter lawyers concealed "damning evidence" of improper marketing involving narcotic painkillers. Endo Pharmaceuticals said Thursday it would pay $50 million to exit a New York opioid trial that saw allegations that Endo and its attorneys concealed evidence. (iStock) Salvatore C. Badala of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, counsel for plaintiff Nassau County, told Law360 on Thursday night that the deal will earmark roughly $23 million for the state and roughly $27 million for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS