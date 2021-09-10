Full 5th Circ. OKs Overtime For Highly Paid Rig Worker

By Michelle Casady (September 10, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The en banc Fifth Circuit has determined that a highly paid rig worker is entitled to overtime compensation, agreeing with a December panel ruling and rejecting arguments from the energy industry that its economic vitality depends on the opposite result. The 12-6 decision Thursday undoes a summary judgment ruling in favor of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. that had ended Michael J. Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay he said he was being wrongly denied. The court's majority wrote that Congress has repeatedly rejected efforts to exempt all highly paid employees from overtime requirements, and the labor secretary, the U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS