Deadly Virus May Excuse NH Virtual Votes, Full 1st Circ. Hints

By Chris Villani (September 10, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The full First Circuit on Friday suggested the New Hampshire House speaker may not be immune from a suit challenging his ban on virtual votes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with one judge saying lawmakers were effectively "ousted with the threat of death." The full court voted to hear the case in June, setting aside an appellate panel's April finding that Republican Speaker Sherman Packard could be sued by Democratic lawmakers who say their disabilities put them at risk if they are forced to attend in-person voting amid the ongoing health crisis. Packard, who ascended to his role when his predecessor died from COVID-19...

